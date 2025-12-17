Homer (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Homer picked up an ankle injury during the Bears' Week 14 loss to the Packers, which prevented him from playing in Sunday's win over the Browns. He'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and give himself a chance to return for Saturday's NFC North tilt against Green Bay. When healthy, Homer has mostly contributed on special teams while providing backfield depth behind D'Andre Swift and rookie seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai.