Bears' Travis Homer: Nursing ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Homer (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Homer likely picked up the injury during the Bears' Week 14 loss to the Packers, when he logged 16 snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise. He'll need to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday against the Browns.
