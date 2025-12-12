Homer (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Despite upgrading from a DNP on Thursday to limited practice Friday, Homer won't be available for Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old is now in line to miss his seventh game of the season. With Homer ruled out, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are currently the only running backs on the Bears' active roster without an injury designation for the Week 15 matchup.