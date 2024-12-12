Homer (head) is listed as a full participant in Thursday's walkthrough practice.
Homer was forced off the field during Sunday's loss to the 49ers due to a head injury, but it appears he's now fully recovered. With D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) both listed as non-participants Thursday, Homer's availability as a backfield depth option may be key heading into Monday's divisional road matchup against the Vikings.
