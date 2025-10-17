Bears' Travis Homer: Questionable but still on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Homer (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Homer remains on injured reserve, so Chicago would have to make an official move adding him back to the active roster for Homer to be eligible to play Sunday. He logged three full practices during the week, so Homer may actually be healthier than lead back D'Andre Swift (groin), who is listed as questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.