Homer (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Commanders.

Homer started the season on injured reserve due to a calf injury that he suffered in preseason action in August. He was a full participant in practice this past week, but he would need to be activated from IR in order to have a chance at playing in Washington on Monday. Once he's cleared to return, Homer could be deployed on special teams as a returner while providing depth in the Bears' backfield.