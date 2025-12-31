Homer played all 18 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the 49ers.

Homer suited up as the Bears' No. 3 running back, but as per usual, he didn't receive any reps on offense behind D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai and continued to offer most of his utility on Chicago's coverage units. For the season, Homer has played just six total snaps on offense and has carried once for minus-2 yards over his nine appearances.