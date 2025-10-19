The Bears activated Homer (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Homer opened the season on injured reserve due to a calf injury he sustained during the preseason in August. He was a full participant in practice over the past two weeks, and his activation from IR indicates that he's on track for his season debut Sunday. With D'Andre Swift (groin) expected to play Sunday and Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson slated to serve in reserve roles out of the backfield, Homer likely will see most of his playing time on special teams.