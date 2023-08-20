Homer recorded five carries for 13 yards and one catch (on one target) for four yards during Saturday's 24-17 preseason defeat at Indianapolis.

With Khalil Herbert sitting out Saturday, the Bears trotted out D'Onta Foreman, rookie fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson and Homer in order. Foreman managed four touches for 18 yards, while Johnson reeled off a 14-yard run and 11-yard reception on his way to eight touches for 43 total yards. Considering Homer's prowess as a pass catcher, that likely will be his calling card if he's able to land a regular role in Chicago's offense. He'll have one more opportunity to stake a claim in the team's exhibition finale Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Bills.