Homer (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Homer thus stands to return this Sunday against Las Vegas after missing one game with a hamstring injury. He should get some work on passing downs, if nothing else, rejoining a backfield that featured D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans in a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. Roschon Johnson (concussion) missed another practice Thursday, and Khalil Herbert (ankle) is out for at least three more games on injured reserve.