Bears' Travis Homer: Won't play in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Homer (hamstring/knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
The Miami product downgraded from limited practice Wednesday to a DNP on Friday, so it's no surprise that he won't play in the Week 12 matchup. Homer has appeared in five games this season, contributing primarily on special teams (six offensive snaps, 86 special-teams snaps). With Homer and Roschon Johnson (thumb) both out Sunday, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are currently the only healthy running backs on Chicago's active roster.
