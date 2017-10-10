Bears' Tre McBride: Catches pass in Chicago debut
McBride caught one pass for 18 yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.
McBride also caught a pass in the first quarter that would've been good for more than 20 yards, but the play was negated by penalty. He saw enough time with the first-team offense to make it seem as if he has a chance to emerge as potential starter, especially if he shows chemistry with Mitchell Trubisky. For now, he's little more than a bench stash in leagues with large benches.
