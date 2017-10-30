Bears' Tre McBride: Posts 92 yards in Week 8 loss
McBride caught three passes for 92 yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
McBride was wide-open on a misdirection play that led to a 45-yard gain, and he converted a pair of third downs to help the Bears stay close to the Saints on the road. This was the first time in four games that he's been targeted more than once, and until he shows that he can consistently produce, he'll be a risky fantasy option.
