Bears' Tre McBride: Quiet for second straight week
McBride caught both of his targets for 14 yards in a Week 11 loss to the Lions.
With Mitchell Trubisky completing just four passes to his wide receivers, McBride was the second most productive player at his position in this game, but he was a minor part of the game plan. Aside from his unexpected 92-yard effort in Week 8, he's posted just 32 yards in the remaining five games he's played, and isn't targeted enough to be a reliable fantasy option.
