Bears' Tre McBride: Signed to active roster
McBridge was signed to the Bears active roster Monday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
McBridge was waived prior to Week 3's game against the Steelers and landed on the team's practice squad shortly after. However, with the Bears only having four healthy receivers on their roster, they'll promote McBride to the active roster to help shore up the the team's depth at the position.
