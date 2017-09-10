McBride (coach's decision) is inactive for the Bears' Week 1 matchup Sunday with the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The fact that McBride is in street clothes for the opener confirms that he's the No. 6 receiver on the Bears' depth chart. Since Markus Wheaton (finger) is also inactive Sunday, McBride will face an even tougher battle to earn a spot on the gameday roster once Wheaton is healthy.