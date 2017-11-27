McBride caught two passes for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

McBride was second on the Bears with six targets, but had very little production to show for it. Aside from his 92-yard in Week 8, he's posted a total 52 yards in his other six games combined, and he provides fantasy owners with very little upside.

