Bears' Tre Roberson: Finds home in Windy City
Roberson agreed to a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Roberson was thought to be the top CFL free agent this offseason, as he's expected to ink the largest CFL-to-NFL contract since Cameron Wake joined the Dolphins in 2009. Roberson was outstanding for Calgary this past season, racking up 41 tackles and seven interceptions (he returned two for a touchdown) in 16 games. The Illinois State product will add even more talent to a Bears secondary that ranked ninth in the league in defending the pass in 2019.
