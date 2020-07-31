Roberson (foot) reverted to the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears waived Roberson with a non-football injury designation Tuesday. Afterward, it was revealed Roberson suffered a broken foot while training for the season, according to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site. Per the terms of the CBA, Roberson won't be allowed to practice until six weeks of the regular season have passed and can't be activated to the active roster until Week 9 at Tennessee. Whenever he's able to take the field, he'll be making his NFL debut.