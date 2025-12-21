Edmunds (groin) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Packers.

Edmunds was relegated to injured reserve in Week 12, and Saturday night's divisional clash will mark the linebacker's first start since he suffered the groin injury. The 27-year-old has logged 89 tackles (46 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and nine passes defensed for four interceptions through 10 games this season. The defensive captain's return will make an already formidable Bears defense even stronger as they battle to split the 2025 series with the Packers.