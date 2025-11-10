Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Another busy day at linebacker
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds posted seven tackles, including one tackle for loss, in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Edmunds has registered at least seven tackles in eight of nine contests this season while adding four interceptions. His consistent high-floor production keeps him locked in as an every-week IDP starter.
