Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Another high-volume outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds recorded nine tackles, including five solo, in the Bears' 19-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Edmunds has at least seven tackles in 10 of 11 contests, including five games with nine or more stops. His consistency keeps him locked in as an elite weekly IDP starter.
More News
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Another busy day at linebacker•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Posts nine tackles•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Three tackles in Week 8•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Seven tackles in loss•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Ready for Sunday•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Posts limited session Thursday•