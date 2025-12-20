default-cbs-image
The Bears activated Edmunds (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable to face the Packers.

Edmunds coming off IR at this stage is a necessary development for him to be eligible for Saturday's divisional contest. Expect official word on his status to arrive 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

