Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Defensive star in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds intercepted two passes and registered 15 tackles in the Bears' 31-14 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Edmunds was solid in Chicago's first two games while recording seven stops in each contest, but the linebacker had an eruption against the Cowboys. Edmunds will remain a high-floor IDP option with occasional upside.
