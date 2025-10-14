Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Double-digit tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds recorded 13 tackles in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Commanders on Monday.
Edmunds has at least 11 tackles over his last three contests after a moderate start to the season, and he's rounding into elite IDP territory.
More News
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Leads team in tackles•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Defensive star in victory•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Solid tackle numbers in loss•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Racks up seven tackles Monday•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Fades injury report•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Nursing soft-tissue injury•