Edmunds (undisclosed) was not listed on Thursday's estimated injury report.

The Bears did not hold a practice Thursday, but Edmund's absence from the practice report indicates that he is past a soft-tissue injury that cropped up during the last few days of training camp. Barring any setbacks, the 2018 first-rounder is poised to be available for Monday's regular-season opener against the Vikings. Edmunds has logged at least 100 total tackles in each of his seven NFL seasons and a linebacker corps that also includes Ruben Hyppolite and T.J. Edwards (hamstring).