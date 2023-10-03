Edmunds recorded eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
Chicago's defense wasn't on the field as much in Week 4 as the offense started to show signs of life, but Edmunds still managed to rack up eight tackles on 48 defensive snaps. The Virginia Tech product has been the definition of consistency so far this year, totaling 39 tackles in four contests.
