The Bears and Edmunds agreed Monday to a four-year, $72 contract that includes $50 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Chicago has now agreed to terms with T.J. Edwards and Edmunds ahead of the new league year, forming one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL. Edmunds, a 2018 first-round pick, recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons with the Bills and will be a top IDP option again in 2023.
