Edmunds recorded eight tackles, including seven solo, in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Edmunds finished the season with 112 tackles, 1.0 sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defended and a fumble recovery across 13 games, marking the best per-game output of his career. He has now posted between 102 and 121 tackles in every season of his career, underscoring his consistency. He is under contract through 2026 and remains a dependable high-floor IDP.