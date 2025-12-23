Edmunds logged six tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery during the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.

Nashon Wright pried the football out of Josh Jacob's hands midway through the third quarter, which Edmunds recovered to stop the Packers' red-zone drive in its tracks. Edmunds played in 67 of 72 defensive snaps (93.1 percent), which was an encouraging sign given that it was first game back from injured reserve. He reached the tackling century mark in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL, and he's up to 95 combined tackles through 11 regular-season games in 2025. Edmunds could reach that tackling milestone for an eighth-straight year as soon as this Sunday against the 49ers.