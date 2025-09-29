Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Leads team in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds posted 11 stops in the Bears' 25-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
After starting the season with seven tackles in each of Chicago's first two games, Edmunds has posted 15 and 11 stops in the last two contests. He's quickly emerging as a high-floor IDP with great weekly upside.
