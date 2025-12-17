Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited in practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Edmunds has now logged back-to-back limited practices since having his 21-day window opened. The starting linebacker had missed Chicago's last four games while on IR due to a groin injury. He may need to upgrade to full practice reps Friday in order to be activated from IR in time to play Saturday versus Green Bay.
