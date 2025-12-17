Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds (groin) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Edmunds missed the Bears' last four games due to a groin injury, but he was designated to return from IR on Monday and has progressed enough in his recovery to participate in practice, albeit in a limited capacity during Tuesday's walkthrough. He would need to be activated from IR in order to be available for Saturday's NFC North tilt against the Packers. D'Marco Jackson has started in each of the Bears' last four games, but he would likely revert to a rotational role on defense and contributor on special teams once Edmunds is cleared to return.
