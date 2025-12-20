Edmunds (groin) is likely to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Packers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Edmunds has been sidelined since Week 12, but he logged two limited practices and a full session in preparation for Saturday's pivotal NFC North matchup. He'll still need to be officially activated from injured reserve to have the chance to return, though all signs point to him being on the field in Week 16.