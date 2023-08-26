Edmunds (undisclosed) started Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Edmunds did not participate in practice over the last three weeks while dealing with an undisclosed issue. However, he "ramped up" his rehab from this injury Tuesday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, and it appears he was cleared for full contact just in time for Chicago's preseason finale. Edmunds eclipsed 100 tackles in each of his first five seasons with the Bills, and he's primed for a major role over the middle of the Bears' defense this coming season.