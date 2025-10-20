Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Massive all-around performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds totaled nine tackles, one sack, and one interception in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Edmunds has at least nine tackles in four straight contests and now has one sacks and three interceptions this season. He continues to deliver elite IDP production every week.
