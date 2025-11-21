Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Misses practice again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds (groin) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday.
The linebacker played on all 55 defensive snaps in Week 11 against the Vikings, but he also may have picked up the injury during the game. Edmunds will have one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Ruben Hyppolite is his backup.
