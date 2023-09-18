Edmunds tallied 16 stops in the Bears' 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

After notching eight tackles in Week 1, Edmunds easily led the Bears in tackles against Tampa Bay. With opposing offenses moving the ball with ease against Chicago, their defense may be on the field for a high number of weekly snaps. As a result, Edmunds may be both a high-floor and high-upside IDP going forward.