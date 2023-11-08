Edmunds (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Panthers.
Edmunds suffered the injury Week 8 against the Chargers and after being inactive Sunday against the Saints, he still has not practiced with the team. Jack Sanborn started in Edmunds' place previously and will likely be called upon to do so again against Carolina.
