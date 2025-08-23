Head coach Ben Johnson said Friday that Edmunds is working through a soft-tissue injury that isn't a long-term concern, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Edmunds did not play in the Bears' preseason finale against the Chiefs on Friday due to the injury, but he doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Chicago's Week 1 contest against Minnesota on Monday, Sept. 8. He played a career-high 1,016 defensive snaps across 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 110 tackles (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble.