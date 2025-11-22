Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bears moved Edmunds (groin) to IR on Saturday.
Edmunds didn't practice at all this week due to a groin injury. The issue seems significant given that Chicago has elected to move the veteran linebacker to IR, thus ensuring that he'll miss at least four games. Ruben Hyppolite could move into a starting role in Edmunds' absence.
More News
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Misses practice again•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Tending to groin injury•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Another high-volume outing•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Another busy day at linebacker•
-
Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Posts nine tackles•