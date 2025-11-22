default-cbs-image
The Bears moved Edmunds (groin) to IR on Saturday.

Edmunds didn't practice at all this week due to a groin injury. The issue seems significant given that Chicago has elected to move the veteran linebacker to IR, thus ensuring that he'll miss at least four games. Ruben Hyppolite could move into a starting role in Edmunds' absence.

