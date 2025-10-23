Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Posts limited session Thursday
Edmunds (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.
Edmunds wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so he appears to either be having his reps capped for maintenance reasons or have sustained an ankle issue during practice. The starting linebacker has been a valuable fantasy contributor this season for IDP purposes, with 61 tackles (60 solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus four pass breakups, including three INTs, so his status will warrant monitoring closely. Unless Edmunds can resume practicing in full Friday, he'll likely be assigned an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against the Ravens.
