Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Posts nine tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds tallied nine tackles (five solo) and one interception in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Edmunds has at least nine tackles in five of his last six contests and has recorded four interceptions this season. He continues to function as a high-floor IDP and should remain a locked-in weekly starter.
