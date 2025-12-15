The Bears announced Monday that Edmunds (groin) has been designated for return from IR.

Edmunds has missed exactly four games due to his groin injury, and it appears he could be a candidate to return to the lineup as early as Saturday's divisional matchup against the Packers. Once fully cleared, Edmunds will figure to return to his integral every-down role on defense for Chicago. The Bears can activate him from IR at any point within his 21-day practice window.