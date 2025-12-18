Edmunds (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Packers after practicing fully Thursday.

Edmunds' full participation Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up for Saturday's pivotal matchup, but the linebacker would first need to be added back to the roster from injured reserve in order to be eligible to play. His practice window to return from IR was opened Monday, and Edmunds subsequently put forth a pair of limited practices before upgrading to full participation Thursday.