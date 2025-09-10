Bears' Tremaine Edmunds: Racks up seven tackles Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edmunds recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Monday's 27-24 loss versus the Vikings.
Chicago's defense was only on the field for 49 snaps Monday, which makes Edmunds' seven stops look a bit more impressive than they would otherwise. Thanks to his huge snap share in the Bears' front seven, he's solidly on the IDP radar going into a Week 2 matchup at Detroit.
