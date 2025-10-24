Edmunds (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Edmunds popped up on the Bears' injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to an ankle issue, but Friday's full session suggests he's moved past the injury. The veteran linebacker has tallied 61 total tackles and four passes defended, including three interceptions, through Chicago's first six games this season. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start alongside T.J. Edwards in the Week 8 contest.