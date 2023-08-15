Edmunds has been the centerpiece of the Bears' revamped linebacker corps, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
After signing a four-year $72 million contract in free agency, the Bears expected Edmunds to pick up where he left off in Buffalo, which saw him record at least 100 tackles in each of his five seasons. He's expected to be a top IDP option this season.
