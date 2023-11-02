Edmunds (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Edmunds has now missed two consecutive practices with the knee injury he suffered during Chicago's Week 8 loss to the Chargers. Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Wednesday that the 25-year-old linebacker is considered day-to-day, and he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend after missing Thursday's practice.
