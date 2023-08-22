Edmunds (undisclosed) remains day-to-day but is "ramping up" his rehab, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds has been sidelined since Aug. 4 with the undisclosed issue, but it sounds like he's nearing a return. The 25-year-old signed a mammoth four-year, $72 million deal with Chicago in the offseason after spending his first five years with the Bills.
